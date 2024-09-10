Iran's security chief arrives in Russia to meet senior BRICS officials

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Secretary of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian has arrived in St. Petersburg to take part in a meeting of high representatives of BRICS countries overseeing security issues, the Iranian Embassy in Moscow reported.

"Secretary of our country’s Supreme National Security Council arrived at Pulkovo airport this noon to participate in the meeting of high representatives of BRICS countries in charge of security issues, which will be held in St. Petersburg this week on Wednesday and Thursday," the Iranian Embassy posted on its Telegram channel.

As noted, in addition to participating in the BRICS forum, Ali Akbar Ahmadian expects to meet with his Russian counterpart, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu, and representatives of security agencies of BRICS member states.

Earlier, Shoigu said that representatives of BRICS countries were due to discuss initiatives on Ukraine at the September 10-12 security meeting in St. Petersburg.