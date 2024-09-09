Gulf countries call for return of Palestinian Authority to Gaza

DUBAI, September 9. /TASS/. The Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf is calling for the return of the Palestinian Authority to Gaza after the end of the conflict, the organization said in a statement.

"The Ministerial Council underscored the importance of preparing a comprehensive plan for the return of the Palestinian Authority to Gaza upon the conclusion of the war, reaffirming the GCC's rejection of entrenching the idea of separating Gaza from the West Bank, including East Jerusalem," the statement said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attended the council’s meeting.

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated following an incursion of Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel on October 7, accompanied by killings of residents of Israeli settlements near the border and taking hostages, including children, women and elderly people. Israel has declared a complete siege of the Gaza Strip and has started delivering strikes on that area and parts of Lebanon and Syria. That was followed by an Israeli ground operation in the enclave.