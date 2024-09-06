Iran's Foreign Ministry calls US out for hypocritical election meddling accusations

DUBAI, September 6. /TASS/. Being that the United States constantly interferes in the internal affairs of sovereign states, it’s quite hypocritical of it to accuse other countries of doing so, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanani Chafi said.

That mentioned, he gave a response to US Attorney General Merrick Garland's accusations that Tehran is interfering in the presidential election. "The US government, which is a leader in illegal interference in the internal affairs of other sovereign states and has a long record of such destructive actions, will not be able to shift its domestic problems and crises to other countries by accusing them of this [illegal interference in US presidential elections]," Kanani’s statement on the Iranian Foreign Ministry's Telegram channel reads. Tehran once again rejects the allegations and insists that they are biased, unfounded and aimed at an internal audience, the diplomat added.

On September 4, Garland alleged that Iran was ramping up efforts to interfere in the presidential election. He claimed Tehran's actions are aimed at compromising the campaign of US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

On August 20, a joint statement by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) suggested that Iran allegedly tried to interfere in the US presidential election by carrying out cyber attacks against the campaign headquarters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and Democratic candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris.