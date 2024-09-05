Serbia’s Vulin says he is proud of knowing Putin in response to EU’s claims

BELGRADE, September 6. /TASS/. Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin underscored that he is proud of being acquainted and being able to meet with a "friend of Serbia," Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on the EU’s claim that Belgrade must drop its ties with Moscow.

"I don’t know, in whose name Mr. [EU External Action Service Spokesman Peter] Stano speaks, when he criticizes my meeting with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, because [Prime Minister of Hungary, which currently presides over the European Council] Viktor Orban also met with Mr. Putin," Stano said.

"I particularly ask the EU spokesman not to use such terms as aggression, international law or the UN Charter. After 1999 and the NATO aggression against Serbia, after the trampling of the UN Security Council Resolution 1244 and the recognition of the so-called Kosovo, you’ve lost any right to talk about morals or international law. Your hypocrisy causes only a sneer and disgust," Vulin said in a statement, published by his press office.

"I am proud that I had an opportunity to get acquainted with President Vladimir Putin and I cherish every opportunity to meet a friend of Serbia and a leader of such wisdom and integrity. Feel free to invite me to Brussels, and I will come, and the truth that I will tell you might not be to your liking, but will definitely have a therapeutic effect," the Deputy Prime Minister concluded.

Earlier on Thursday, Stano said, commenting on Vulin’s meeting with Putin, that Serbia, being a EU membership candidate, must refrain from strengthening its ties with Russia over the conflict in Ukraine.

During the meeting with Putin at the Eastern Economic Forum, Vulin underscored that Serbia "will never impose sanctions against Russia" and "will not become a part of the anti-Russian hysteria.".