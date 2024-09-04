IAEA doesn’t have any complaints about skills of ZNPP team — Grossi

ENERGODAR /Zaporozhye Region/, September 4. /TASS/. Staff from the International Atomic Energy Agency have not faced any competence-related difficulties in collaborating with the Russian team at the Zaporozhye NPP, International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Raphael Grossi said.

"Absolutely not. The people here are nuclear professionals. I know some of them for many, many years," he told reporters following a visit to the plant, when asked a question on the subject.

The equipment of the Zaporozhye NPP is maintained in accordance with all relevant regulations and with strict supervision of radiation safety standards, data from the Russian Defense Ministry show.

The ministry released the data in a memo on the occasion of the latest rotation of IAEA experts at the plant.

"At this time, all reactors of the Zaporozhye NPP are not operational and are in a state of cold shutdown. The equipment is maintained in accordance with all necessary regulations, with strict supervision of radiation safety norms. Radiation background at the plant and on adjacent territory is unchanged and is at the level that’s consistent with normal operation of reactors and that does not exceed natural background levels," the memo said.