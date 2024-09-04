Serbia, Russia united by their past, destined to have common future — deputy PM

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4 /TASS/. Russia's centuries-long resilience allows Serbia to exist as well, and the Serbian and Russian peoples are destined to have a common future, Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin stated during his conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Serbian deputy prime minister emphasized the significance of conversation with the Russian president. "Believe me, this is a great encouragement for all Serbs, as the concern of Russia towards Serbia, its interest in what Serbia is doing and in the way Serbia lives, brings ease for us Serbs. If Russia had not remained the great survivor all these centuries, there would be no Serbia, because we are nations united not only by a shared past, but also by a shared future," Vulin emphasized at a meeting with the Russian leader at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Earlier, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he did not intend to make excuses for relations with Russia in response to Western representatives' dissatisfaction with cooperation between Belgrade and Moscow. This, he emphasized, relates to the independent policy of the republic, which itself "is a source of pride." Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic pointed out that "strategic commitment to membership in the European Union does not mean that Serbia is ready to neglect further development of relations with our traditional friends."

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is underway on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6, 2024. The main theme of the EEF in 2024 is "Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential." The EEF 2024 business activities are broken down into seven thematic blocks: "New contours of international cooperation," "Technologies to ensure independence," "Financial system of values," "the Russian Far East," "People, education and patriotism," "Transport and logistics: new routes," and "Master plans: from architecture to economy." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the general information partner of the EEF.