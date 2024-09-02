Zelensky admits that attack on Kursk fails to ease Kiev army’s position in Donbass

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The incursion into Russia’s Kursk Region has not made the situation easier for Kiev in Donbass, where there are problems in the areas of Krasnoarmeisk (Pokrovsk) and Dzerzhinsk (Toretsk), Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has had to admit.

"As for the difficulties in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk areas, we believe that the Kursk operation can also influence this. <...> For now, it is difficult there," the Ukrinform news agency quotes him as saying.

The day before, Commander-in-Chief Aleksandr Syrsky said that the situation in the areas of the main Russian strikes remained hard for Kiev.

A massive attack by the Ukrainian military on the Kursk Region began on August 6. A missile alert was repeatedly declared in the region. Local residents are being evacuated to safety.

According to the Emergencies Ministry, 199 temporary accommodation centers are operating in 30 regions of the country. More than 11,600 evacuees, including more than 3,500 children, are staying there.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Kiev has lost more than 8,900 troops and 80 tanks since the beginning of the hostilities in the Kursk Region. The operation to wipe out the Ukrainian incursion continues.