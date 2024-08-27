Journalist Hersh says US won’t achieve Russia’s defeat in Ukraine

NEW YORK, August 27. /TASS/. Washington will not succeed in defeating Russia in Ukraine, US journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh said.

"Is Harris, once elected and in office, committed to [US President Joe] Biden’s disastrous support of what clearly is an unwinnable war against Russia in the Ukraine?" he said in his blog on the Substack platform.

Earlier, Hersh wrote about the "paradox" of the current US administration's foreign policy, which is funneling money to Kiev, even though Ukraine is obviously not going to prevail, while at the same time refusing to engage in talks that could end the conflict.

The US will hold a presidential election on November 5. Biden was expected to run on the Democratic Party ticket, but after his disastrous performance at the June debate with the Republican contender Donald Trump, he decided to quit the race and instead supported the nomination of his Vice President Kamala Harris. Her candidacy was formally endorsed at a Democratic Party Convention in Chicago earlier this month.