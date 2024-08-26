Gaza ceasefire talks to continue in Cairo at 'lower levels' — AP

NEW YORK, August 26. /TASS/. Talks on resolving the conflict in the Gaza Strip will continue in Cairo at lower levels in the coming days, the Associated Press (AP) reported, citing a US official.

Lower level "working teams" will meet with mediators from the United States, Qatar and Egypt, he said as he described the recent conversations as "constructive." According to the US official, all parties were working to "reach a final and implementable agreement," the AP said.

The latest round of talks was held in Cairo on August 25. The Israeli delegation included David Barnea, director of Israel’s intelligence service, or Mossad, Shin Bet (Israeli Security Agency) chief Ronen Bar, and Nitzan Alon, who oversees files of the hostages in the Israeli army. Hamas refused to take part in the consultations but agreed to visit Cairo to indirectly learn about the results of this round.

The previous round of consultations to bring about a Gaza ceasefire and release hostages was held in Doha on August 15 and 16. Mediators from Egypt, Qatar, and the United States said in a joint statement after the talks that they had been held in a positive atmosphere. The United States, backed by Qatar and Egypt, endorsed a proposal that would make it possible to bridge remaining gaps between Hamas and the Jewish state.