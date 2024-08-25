Hezbollah fires rockets at 11 military bases in northern Israel — newspaper

TEL AVIV, August 25. /TASS/. The Hezbollah Shia movement says it fired over 320 rockets at military bases in northern Israel in the past few hours, the Times of Israel newspaper reports.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah announced an "initial response" to the killing of its military commander Fuad Shokr in Beirut.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement that its aircraft had attacked Hezbollah targets in Lebanon because preparations for a rocket attack on Israel had been underway there. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant declared a 48-hour state of emergency in the country.