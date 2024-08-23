PARIS, August 23. /TASS/. European countries must put an end to reckless actions by the Kiev regime in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region as soon as possible, Florian Philippot, leader of French political party Les Patriotes and former member of the European Parliament (MEP), told a TASS correspondent.

"It is necessary to interfere immediately and put an end to this senseless and dangerous Ukrainian attack," the politician said.

Philippot stressed that "it is doubtless that Kiev is using Western arms in its attacks." "This might increase the engagement of countries helping Ukraine in the conflict even more which is a significant risk," he stressed.

The politician expressed regrets that "European countries are insufficiently independent to stop Kiev’s attacks on the Kursk Region as soon as possible."

Earlier, law enforcement agencies told TASS that on the night of August 22, the Kiev regime attempted to attack a nuclear power plant located in the town of Kurchatov in the Kursk Region with a kamikaze drone. The unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down and found near the spent nuclear fuel storage facility.

The law enforcement agencies reiterated that this was not the first time that Russian electronic warfare means suppressed Ukrainian drones in the vicinity of the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP). Similar incidents occurred on August 14 and 16, 2024.

Later, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS that the Kiev regime’s attempt to attack the Kursk NPP with a kamikaze drone was an act of nuclear terrorism.