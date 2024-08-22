Russia-China relations unshaken by changes in Ukraine conflict situation — expert

BEIJING, August 22. /TASS/. The changing situation in the Ukrainian conflict has no bearing on cooperation between China and Russia, as they continue to work together to resist foreign pressure, a Chinese expert said.

"Some changes are now taking place on the battlefields of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, but they have nothing to do with the interaction between China and Russia," Yang Jin, an associate research fellow with the Institute of Russian, Eastern European and Central Asian Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said, commenting on the situation against the backdrop of Chinese State Council Premier Li Qiang's visit to Moscow.

According to the expert, regular contacts between China and Russia in all spheres "will help them to effectively resist pressure and external influence." Yang Jin pointed out that Beijing will continue to work for the peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.

Wang Xiaoquan, an expert with the Institute of Russian, Eastern European and Central Asian Studies of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said that the frequent high-level contacts between China and Russia are due to "the normal need to develop relations with each other." He emphasized that the key characteristic of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership is its "comprehensive communication mechanism, which covers almost all government spheres and departments in all fields."

Wang Xiaoquan recalled that China and Russia have established "a paradigm of major-country relations in a turbulent world" based on long-term and stable win-win cooperation, as well as solid trust and mutual respect.

On Tuesday, Chinese State Council Premier Li Qian arrived in Russia for an official visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. Li Qiang was received by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, the same day the Chinese leader held a meeting with his Russian counterpart.