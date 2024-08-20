Seasoned China-Russia ties ensure global stability — Chinese expert

BEIJING, August 20. /TASS/. Stable and seasoned relations between China and Russia are based on mutual strategic trust and ensure stability worldwide, expert from the National Strategy Institute at Tsinghua University, senior research fellow of Taihe Institute Qian Feng told a TASS correspondent.

"Not only were the maturity and stability of Sino-Russian ties of substantial use to the peoples of both countries, they also made the entire world where all kinds of upheavals occur more stable," he said, commenting on the upcoming visit of Chinese State Council Premier Li Qiang to Russia.

The expert noted the good-neighborly nature of cooperation promoted by China and Russia as well as the fact that it has been expanding over recent years. "The social and public basis of our countries’ friendship is getting stronger, China and Russia are developing bilateral relations on the basis of mutual strategic trust," he specified.

According to Qian, China and Russia "are establishing a paradigm of relations of a new type at the level of great powers in accordance with the existing momentous trend toward multipolarity and democratization of international ties."

On August 20-22, Li will come to Russia on an official visit at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin. He will also meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This will be the 29th regular meeting between Chinese and Russian heads of government. This mechanism has been in place since 1996. Five intergovernmental commissions are functioning at the level of deputy prime ministers, including 80 sector-specific subcommittees and working groups. The previous event in this format was held on December 19, 2023 in Beijing.