TBILISI, August 20. /TASS/. Georgia needs to prepare to restore its territorial integrity by introducing changes to the constitution, the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party said in a statement.

"Restoring Georgia’s territorial integrity is one of our country’s national goals. If territorial integrity is restored peacefully, changes will need to be made to the Constitution in order to make sure that Georgia’s governance system and territorial organization are in line with the new realities," the statement reads.

Rapidly changing developments around Georgia may create such a situation at any time and the Georgian authorities must be prepared for that, the party stressed.

The Georgian Dream party also stated that the opposition, engaged in anti-government activities, might start receiving orders from abroad, opposing constitutional amendments aimed at ensuring the country’s territorial integrity. "That said, the Georgian Dream needs to win a constitutional majority so that no one can create obstacles to constitutional changes," the party pointed out.

Georgia will hold its parliamentary election on October 26. The ruling party’s leadership claims that its popular support stands at 60%, while many opposition parties won’t be able to reach the 5% threshold to enter parliament.