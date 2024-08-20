CARACAS, August 20. /TASS/. The United States together with European countries should stop Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's terrorist plans against nuclear power plants, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday.

"The United States and Europe must stop Zelensky's terrorist plans against nuclear power plants and guarantee political negotiations for the final surrender of Ukraine and the end of Nazism in Ukraine," Maduro pointed out, adding that "the United States is Zelensky's master."

The president emphasized that "the Nazi group that seized and holds political power in Kiev has been defeated in its war of aggression against Russia." The Venezuelan leader underscored that the defeat and surrender of the Ukrainian armed forces is only a matter of time. "It is only a matter of time before [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and Russia achieve the denazification of Ukraine, and they will achieve it," Maduro pointed out.

Russia notified the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on August 9 about the situation at the Kursk nuclear power plant in connection with an attempted Ukrainian attack on the Kursk Region.