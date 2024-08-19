South Caucasus' stability depends on Russia-Azerbaijan cooperation — Aliyev

BAKU, August 19. /TASS/. Stability and security in the South Caucasus Region are helped greatly by interaction between Baku and Moscow, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said after talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"The stability and security of the entire South Caucasus largely depend on close cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan," he said.

Aliyev noted that the parties discussed regional security issues in detail at a private meeting. "Since last September, the situation in the region has changed dramatically. Azerbaijan has fully restored its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Of course, this new environment opens new opportunities for the establishment of lasting and long-term peace in the South Caucasus," he added.