Hamas, Islamic Jihad claim responsibility for Tel Aviv bomb attack

CAIRO, August 19. /TASS/. The armed wings of the Palestinian radical movements Hamas and Islamic Jihad have claimed responsibility for yesterday’s terrorist attack in Tel Aviv as they warned that they would prepare more attacks, Hamas said on its official Telegram channel.

The radicals said in a statement that they would organize terrorist attacks involving kamikaze terrorists regularly on Israeli soil "as long as "the occupation’s massacres and assassination policy continue."

Earlier on Monday, police in Israel conformed that the August 18 blast in Tel Aviv was a terrorist attack that killed the attacker himself, a resident of the Palestinian city of Nablus on the West Bank of the Jordan River.

"The powerful blast in Tel Aviv yesterday (on August 18 - TASS) evening was a terrorist attack," the police said in a statement, adding that it has intensified operational activity at crowded places jointly with special units across the Tel Aviv metropolitan area.

The radical carried a powerful explosive device weighing dozens of kilograms in a large backpack, Radio Kan reported. He might have planned to go to a synagogue or a shopping mall. A Tel Aviv resident who was riding an e-bike home was injured in the blast.