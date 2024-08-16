Mediators demand Israel stop escalation to ensure Gaza talks success — TV

DOHA, August 16. /TASS/. Qatar, Egypt and the United States have demanded that Israel stop escalating the situation so that a ceasefire agreement for the Gaza Strip could be ultimately reached, the Al Arabiya television channel said, citing its source.

"The mediators have demanded that Israel stop escalation for the sake of the success of the talks," the source told the TV channel. According to the source, next week the Cairo consultations will focus on issues of humanitarian deliveries to the Gaza Strip and the opening of crossings.

Another round Gaza ceasefire and hostage release consultation began in Doha on August 15. The Qatari side was represented by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani. The United States was represented by CIA Director Willian Burns, and the Egyptian delegation was led by intelligence chief Abbas Kamel.

The mediators said in their joint statement that the talks were held a in positive atmosphere and the sides agreed to hold the next meeting in Cairo next week. Technical groups will continue work on mechanisms of the implementation of key provisions of the future agreement, including those concerning the exchange of hostages held in the Gaza Strip for Palestinians held in Israeli prisons, as we all the humanitarian situation in the enclave.