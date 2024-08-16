New round of negotiations on Gaza to take place in Cairo within one week — mediators

CAIRO, August 16. /TASS/. A new round of negotiations on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will take place in Cairo within a week, the mediator states - Egypt, Qatar and the US - announced in their joint statement, published after the consultations in Doha.

"High-ranking representatives of our states will once again meet in Cairo before the end of this week in order to achieve an agreement on the points that were discussed today," says the document, published by Egypt’s presidential spokesman Ahmed Fahmy.

The mediators added that "in the upcoming few days, the technical groups will continue developing the mechanisms for the implementation of the key principles of the agreement," including "the ones involving the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners."

The sides characterized the negotiations in Doha as "constructive and serious," and noted that the consultations took place "in a positive atmosphere."

During the meeting in Doha, "the US, supported by Egypt and Qatar," presented a proposal that "will make it possible to reduce the existing disagreements." The abovementioned proposal "corresponds to the initiatives, put forth by [US] President Biden and the UN Security Council Resolution 2735," and also "provides for filling in the gaps in a way that will ensure a prompt implementation of the agreement."

The new round of consultations, aimed at the achievement of a ceasefire in Gaza and the liberation of hostages held by Hamas, started in Doha on August 15. The negotiations took place with participation of the Israeli delegation, with mediation from Egypt, Qatar and the United States. Hamas representatives claimed that their delegation will not participate in the negotiation in Doha, and urged the mediators to present a concrete plan of implementation of a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and to force Israel to comply with this plan. However, according to US Department of the State deputy spokesman Vedant Patel, the mediators assured Washington that the Palestinian movement representative will take part in this round of consultations one way or another.