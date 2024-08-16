BERLIN, August 16. /TASS/. German parliament member Sahra Wagenknecht believes that the German government needs to immediately cease its military aid to the Kiev government if Ukraine was involved in the sabotage of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines.

"If Ukraine was indeed involved in the attack on the Nord Stream, the Traffic Light coalition [the ruling parliamentary coalition of the SPD, FDP, and Greens] needs to draw conclusions and immediately stop arms supplies," she wrote on the X social network. "It is absolutely evident that the federal government has no plans of investigating [the act of sabotage] and is even concealing some information."

Earlier, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing unnamed sources, that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, whose term expired in May, initially approved a plan to sabotage the Nord Stream and Nord Stream-2 natural gas pipelines, but later tried to revoke his decision after the US Central Intelligence Agency found out about it. At the CIA’s request, the Ukrainian leader announced he was canceling the operation, but former top Ukrainian military commander Valery Zaluzhny not only ignored his demand but also tweaked the original plan, the newspaper said. In particular, Zaluzhny involved Roman Chervinsky, a former officer of Ukraine's main security and intelligence service, in organizing the attack. Zaluzhny later denied any role in undermining the Nord Streams, the newspaper added.