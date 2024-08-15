At least 54 die due to floods in Chad

HARARE, August 15. /TASS/. At least 54 people died in Chad due to the floods in the recent days. The Tibesti Region in the northern part of the country was affected the most, as rains continued for almost a week, AFP reported.

"A total of 54 people died due to the flood, which engulfed 6 districts of the Tibesti Region," Governor Mahamat Tochi Chidi said. "The water flows dislocated thousands of buildings and cars."

In the recent days, floods engulfed several other Western and Central African countries, including Guinea, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Cote d’Ivoire, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria and Togo. According to the UN data, over 700,000 people were affected overall.