Kiev may not have enough ammunition for offensives in medium term — report

WASHINGTON, August 15. /TASS/. The amounts of ammunition being supplied by the United States to Ukraine may not allow Kiev to carry out offensive operations in the medium term, according to a joint report by the offices of inspectors general of the Pentagon, the Department of State and the US Agency for International Development.

"The Ukrainian armed forces continued to ask for donations of munitions, while certain types of ammunition that are no longer produced or sourced by the United States have run critically low," the report reads.

"Projected ammunition donations are sufficient for near-term objectives but may not support mid-term offensive goals. The current level of donations for artillery systems will not meet the Ukrainian army’s reconstitution and force generation requirements," the report emphasizes.