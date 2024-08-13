Blinken delays his trip to Middle East due to ‘uncertainty about the situation’ — Axios

WASHINGTON, August 13. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has decided to postpone his trip to the Middle East, Axios reporter Barak Ravid said on X, citing an anonymous US official.

According to him, Blinken was supposed to fly out on Tuesday night but "won't travel to the region tonight as planned due to the uncertainty about the situation." The reporter also stressed that "two US officials told me they do not expect an Iranian attack today."

The top US diplomat planned to visit Qatar, Egypt and Israel. It was expected that he will discuss the possible ceasefire agreement on the Gaza Strip as well Iran’s potential attack on Israel.