Bangladesh's ex-PM calls for finding, punishing those responsible for killings, vandalism

NEW DELHI, August 13. /TASS/. Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has issued her first statement since resigning, calling for finding and punishing those responsible for killings and vandalism during the protests in the country in July and early August, according to her son and closest adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy’s X page.

"Since last July, the acts of sabotage, arson, and violence in the name of movements have resulted many innocent citizens of our country losing their lives. Students, teachers, police officers - including pregnant women - journalists, cultural activists, workers, leaders, activists of the Awami League (and its affiliated organizations), pedestrians, and others who were working in various establishments have fallen victim to terrorist aggression and lost their lives," she pointed out while expressing condolences to those who had to face the pain of losing a loved one. "I demand a thorough investigation to identify and bring to justice those responsible for these heinous killings and acts of sabotage," Sheikh Hasina added.

According to her, Bangladesh, which has attained the status of a developing country, is now "in ruins" and the memory of her father, the first president of Bangladesh Mujibur Rahman, has been insulted. "I seek justice from the people of this nation," she added.

On August 5, in the midst of anti-government demonstrations, Sheikh Hasina resigned and left the country. She flew to India the same day and is currently in what Indian authorities say is a safe house. The protests against her were led by student youth unhappy with high unemployment and lack of prospects. The riots left more than 500 people dead on the streets of various cities in Bangladesh.

After Sheikh Hasina left the country, dozens of offices of her Awami League party were vandalized and burned down in different cities of Bangladesh. Former members of the government and ruling party have been arrested and detained while trying to leave the country. The former prime minister herself is accused of involvement in the killings. A criminal case was opened against her on Tuesday.

A caretaker government has been formed in the country. It is headed by Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus and was sworn in on August 8.