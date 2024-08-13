Poland intercepts Russian Il-20 over Baltic Sea — army

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. F-16 fighter jets of the Polish Air Force intercepted a Russian Il-20 plane flying over the Baltic Sea on August 12, the operational command of the republic's armed forces said.

"On August 12, 2024, two Polish F-16 fighter jets on duty intercepted and identified a Russian [Il-20] aircraft flying over the Baltic Sea, <...> not infringing Polish territorial waters," the command claimed on its X page.

On August 10, the German Air Force reported that NATO fighters had launched a flight following the appearance of an Il-20M aircraft in the skies above the Baltic Sea. Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that all flights of Russian military aviation are carried out in strict compliance with international airspace rules.