Around 500 medical workers killed in Gaza in Israeli strikes since October 2023

DUBAI, August 11. /TASS/. About 500 medical workers have been killed and hundreds wounded in the Gaza Strip as a result of the military operation carried out by Israel since last October, Iranian Al-Alam TV channel reported with reference to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In addition, 130 ambulances have been destroyed in the Palestinian enclave by Israeli strikes. According to the ministry, attacks on medical infrastructure in Gaza have deprived residents of access to basic medical services, while poor water and sanitation conditions have led to an increase in early mortality. Attacks on medical facilities and doctors have also happened in the West Bank, where more than 340 such incidents have been reported.

The death toll in Gaza as a result of Israeli military action since last October has risen to 39,790, with 92,002 injured.

The latest aggravation of the situation in the Middle East was provoked by the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Hamas political bureau. He was killed on July 31 in Tehran, where he had arrived for the inauguration of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Afterward, Qatar's head of government and foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al-Thani, called into question the effectiveness of mediation in talks between Israel and Hamas. The Iranian authorities blamed Israel for Haniyeh's murder and threatened the Jewish state with retaliation.