Serbian ministry warns against violations of law at protests scheduled for August 10

BELGRADE, August 10. /TASS/. The Serbian Interior Ministry warned people planning to participate in a protest in Belgrade on August 10 that they will be brought to justice if the rally descends into violence.

"The Interior Ministry calls on all participants in the protest scheduled for August 10, 2024 in Belgrade to behave in accordance with the Constitution and laws of the Republic of Serbia, especially the Law on Public Assemblies. Peaceful assemblies are permitted under the law, but violence jeopardizing the safety of people and property, as well as the security of the Republic of Serbia, is not allowed. The Interior Ministry is responsible for the safety of all citizens and the preservation of public order and peace. Anyone who violates the law will be sanctioned and prosecuted. Violence in the streets of Belgrade, as well as attacks on government institutions, foreign diplomatic and consular missions and members of the Interior Ministry will not be tolerated," Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said in a statement.

The official, who is also a deputy prime minister, said Interior Ministry officials will take photos of, and film the protest to record any possible violations.

On Friday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Russia had warned the country's leadership that preparations were underway to stage mass riots in the country, and the organizers are representatives of Western countries. He said law enforcement agencies were acting on the tip-off, and "people who fantasize that they will gain something by force will not gain anything.".