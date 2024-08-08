Israeli air force strikes dozens of targets across Gaza Strip in 24 hours — IDF

TEL AVIV, August 8. /TASS/. Israel’s air force has delivered strikes on dozens of various targets throughout the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, the army press service said.

According to its information, the targets included military infrastructure sites and armed Palestinian radicals. A strike was also delivered on a post in northern Gaza used to launch projectiles toward southern Israel a few days ago.

Additionally, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continues targeted raids in the Rafah area in the southern part of the embattled enclave. Over the past day, they clashed with Palestinian radicals there and struck terror infrastructure sites in the area, eliminating, among others, a booby-trapped structure in the area of Tel al-Sultan.

Combat continues in central Gaza. Over the past day, during one of the raids, Israeli troops struck and dismantled an observation post used by the radicals, the IDF said.