Middle East conflict

IDF reports elimination of 'senior Hamas terrorist' in Gaza Strip

"Several days following the strike, intelligence was received, indicating that he was eliminated," the report says

TEL AVIV, August 8. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Israeli Security Agency (ISA) have wiped out a senior official of the Palestinian radical movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the IDF reported.

"On July 24th, during a joint IDF and ISA activity, a location in which senior Hamas terrorist Nael Sakhl operated was struck in the Gaza Strip. Several days following the strike, intelligence was received, indicating that he was eliminated," the Israeli military said in a statement.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after the infiltration of Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory on October 7, 2023, accompanied by the killing of residents of border settlements and the taking of numerous hostages. In response, Israel declared a total siege of Gaza and began to conduct strikes on the sector as well as certain areas of Lebanon and Syria, after which it launched a ground operation in the enclave. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank of the Jordan River.

Middle East conflict
Israeli air force strikes dozens of targets across Gaza Strip in 24 hours — IDF
A strike was also delivered on a post in northern Gaza used to launch projectiles toward southern Israel a few days ago
Top diplomats of Islamic nations blame Hamas chief’s killing on Israel
OIC Council of Foreign Ministers "strongly condemned" Ismail Haniyeh’s killing during his stay in the Iranian capital of Tehran
Russian troops wipe out oil refinery supplying fuel to Ukrainian military
Russia’s Battlegroup West improved its tactical position and inflicted more than 530 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Russian diplomat decries Ukrainian attack on Kursk Region as terrorism
Meanwhile, the number of those injured in a massive Ukrainian attack has risen to 28
Ukraine's next move may be to target ZNPP area as it positions itself for potential talks
"They are seeking to do something to divert attention from the fact that they are losing a settlement nearly every day," Vladimir Rogov said
Hungarian Foreign Minister slams EU as 'lie factory'
Peter Szijjarto also accused the head of the EPP of "Hungaryophobia" and wrote that he is waiting to see what the EU leadership, the Baltic countries or Manfred Weber will come up with "for the fourth time after they failed with the third lie"
Infrastructure facility suffers damage in Russia’s Belgorod Region
Another Ukrainian drone exploded near a private house in the village of Cheremoshnoye
Russia demands UN strongly condemn attack on war correspondent — mission to UN
Moscow’s Permanent Mission to the UN called it the "act of terrorism"
Russia’s National Guard enhances security measures at Kursk NPP
The National Guard, the Defense Ministry, and the Border Service have deployed additional forces to fight against Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the borderline Kursk and Belgorod Regions
Russia’s Battlegroup South defeats forces of seven Ukrainian brigades
According to spokesman Vadim Astafyev, up to 520 Ukrainian troops were either killed or wounded
Russian warplanes eliminate Ukrainian stronghold in Battlegroup East responsibility zone
As a result of this flight mission, the adversary’s special hardware and troops were eliminated
Plane carrying Sheikh Hasina became the most tracked in real time
It was tracked by 29,000 users simultaneously
Over 31 people hurt in Ukraine’s shelling attacks on Kursk Region — health ministry
Nineteen people, including four children, were taken for treatment to hospitals
FBI agents search former US intelligence officer Ritter’s house — TV
According to the television channel, the search was conducted as part of a federal investigation
IN BRIEF: What we know about massive Ukrainian attack on Kursk Region
The number of civilian casualties has increased to five, while as many as 28 people have been injured
Russian troops, border guards thwart Ukrainian army’s advance in Kursk Region — top brass
"They are thwarting attempts by separate enemy units to break through deep into the territory in the Kursk area," Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement
Ikea renews its trademark registration in Russia
In March 2022, the Swedish furniture group announced the suspension of its activities in Russia and Belarus
Russian GDP to gear down in Q3 2024
Consumer prices will grow by 6.5-7% in 20204, the regulator noted
Israel tells Iran, Hezbollah civilian deaths are 'red line'
According to the report, the Israeli authorities are preparing for possible attacks on civilian infrastructure or various facilities abroad
Fish catch in Russia above 3 mln tons in 2024 — federal agency
The fish catch totaled 2.3 mln metric tons in the Far Eastern basin, 323,200 metric tons in the Northern basin, 52,600 metric tons in the Western basin, 19,600 metric tons in the Azov-Black Sea basin, and 47,600 metric tons in the Volga-Caspian basin
Russian chess player may be banned for life after trying to poison opponent
The RCF executive added that the federation is deeply disappointed by the incident involving chess player Umaiganat Osmanova
Russian envoy slams Ukraine’s attack on Kursk Region as 'terrorist action'
"Attacks on schools, hospitals, ambulances and residential buildings in Russia cannot be recognized as a right of self-defense," Anatoly Antonov pointed out
Harris earns Democrats record 4-point lead over Trump — survey
The poll was conducted among more than 11,000 voters registered across the country between August 2 and 4
Russian MFA sees Ukraine’s attack on Kursk Region as 'semblance of activity' amid failures
It is reported that a drone strike on an ambulance killed a paramedic and the driver
Russian army destroys Ukrainian armored vehicles in Kursk Region using loitering munitions
The Defense Ministry released footage showing the destruction of equipment
Israel ready for both defense and offense, says Netanyahu
"We are continuing forward to victory. I know that the citizens of Israel are concerned, and I ask one thing of you: be patient and level-headed," the prime minister noted
What is known about situation in Kursk Region after Ukrainian attempted breakthrough
Russian forces reveal accumulations of Ukrainian manpower and equipment through shelling, the Russian military is suppressing the attempts of individual units to break through deep into the territory
Japan begins discharging eighth batch of treated water from Fukushima NPP
Tokyo Electric Power has conducted seven of such operations since August 2023, with the volume of treated water discharged reaching roughly 45,000 metric tons
US expects two waves of attacks on Israel — Axios
"One U.S. official said intelligence indicates the response by Iran and Hezbollah is still a "work in progress" and both are undecided about what exactly they want to do," the portal wrote
Musk says ready to interview Harris
He commented a suggestion voiced by a network user
Gas prices in Europe above $435 per 1,000 cubic meters amid Ukrainian transit concerns
Investors are concerned of the situation with gas transit via Ukraine amid reports on a large-scale attack of the Ukrainian Army against Russia’s Kursk Region
Ukraine used its last reserves to attack Russian border, senior Russian officer says
On August 6, the Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine
US seeks to conceal destructive influence in South Caucasus, Russian envoy says
US authorities are still afraid to face the truth, Anatoly Antonov says
Nearly 3,000 people evacuated from shelled areas of Russia’s Kursk Region
"A total of 1,500 people are now placed in temporary shelters," the region's acting deputy governor said
Nazis hoped to launch nuclear strike against Soviet Union in summer 1945 — FSB archive
According to Gruppenfuehrer Werner Waechter, he learned about Germany’s plans to use the atomic bomb during a private conversation he had in 1943 with a man he identified only as Dominik
Sixteen people injured in Ukrainian shelling of borderline Belgorod Region over past day
Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that over the past day "the Belgorod Region was attacked 86 times: both shellfire and drone attacks"
Top Russian MP warns of tragic consequences globally amid US-EU coordination in Ukraine
Vyacheslav Volodin recounted that the United States remains the only country that has used nuclear weapons
Putin calls dissolution of USSR tragedy and ‘collapse of historical Russia’
"[There was] a tragedy as for the vast majority of the country’s citizens," he said
Russian K-52 helicopters hit Ukrainian troop, combat vehicles on border with Kursk Region
According to the ministry, after firing rockets the crews performed an anti-missile maneuver, shot decoy flares and returned to the home airdrome
Iranian president tells Macron that US, West supported Haniyeh’s killing
According to Masoud Pezeshkian, the key principles of Ian’s foreign policy are the rejection of wars and efforts toward peace in the whole world
VGTRK war correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny wounded in Ukrainian drone attack
According to the Rossiya-24 television channel, journalist sent his latest running commentary about the situation in the Kursk Region several hours before incident
Sweden having tough time recruiting soldiers for NATO needs — defense minister
Pal Jonson said Sweden is supposed to recruit about 250 soldiers and other personnel for the NATO command but this is a "very difficult task" for the country, which recently joined NATO
Events in Bangladesh show similarities with color revolutions — Indian expert
According to Melkulangara Bhadrakumar, "these developments signifying the ascendance of Anglo-American influence in the highly strategic Bay of Bengal region are a setback for both India and Russia — and China"
US Secret Service fears another assassination attempt on Trump — senator
According to Josh Hawley, the root cause of the problem is that the service’s leadership "is not taking action to clear out the rot"
Ukrainian defense 'showing cracks' due to Russian forces’ successes — newspaper
The paper also quoted analysts and military officials as saying that "Russian forces have made swift and significant territorial gains" in the special military operation zone
Over 30 volunteer units performing combat tasks in special op zone, Russian top brass says
Troops from the BARS volunteer units and the volunteer assault corps are taking part in proactive offensives jointly with the regular Russian Army, the top brass noted
Russian-US national Karelina pleads guilty on treason charges, lawyer says
Defendants expect the Sverdlovsk Regional Court to pronounce a verdict on Ksenia Karelina at a next hearing on August 8
Extreme measures unable to ensure Israel's security — Chinese expert
Zhu Yongbiao believes that the Israeli side will be unable to eliminate the problem by means of a simple war or a large-scale military operation
Truck carrying 42 Ukrainian draft dodgers stopped in Odessa Region — report
The news organization posted a photo on Telegram that shows the back of a truck with several dozen men in it
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Russian forces eliminate Ukrainian Kozak armored combat vehicle in borderline Kursk Region
The combat vehicle was destroyed "by a serviceman operating a Lancet loitering munition near the area of concentration of the enemy’s combat hardware"
Russian forces encircle Ukrainian troops in DPR’s New York — security forces
According to the report, the Ukrainian military are in a critical position on this section of the line of engagement
Moscow pushes for IOC leadership overhaul, citing need to go back to Olympic roots
"Unfortunately, Thomas Bach, with his recent decisions, his influence on the Olympic Movement and his Russophobic approach, has fallen out of favor with us," Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev said
Turkey joins lawsuit against Israel with International Court of Justice
Plans to lodge an appeal with the IJC on August 7 were announced by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Ukraine moves SS Bears, other units to Kharkov for provocations — politician
Vladimir Rogov believes that the Ukrainian military may be preparing active actions on the border of the Belgorod Region
Bag with cash stolen from Indonesian badminton team at Paris Olympics
The bag, belonging to the team’s manager Armand Darmadji, contained 53,000 euros, a credit card and a passport
Russia needs to reach Kiev and beyond in course of special military operation — Medvedev
"We will stop only when we consider it appropriate and beneficial," the Russian Security Council deputy chairman stressed
Palestinian fighters open fire on Israeli troops in Nablus — TV
According to Al Mayadeen, troops were ambushed during a raid in the old city area
Iran may reconsider plans of multi-pronged attack on Israel — media
According to Politico, two senior US officials said that the Washington administration "has in recent days worked through diplomatic channels"
US to ask Ukraine for information about attack on Russia’s Kursk Region — White House
Nothing has changed about our policy with respect to enabling or encouraging strikes or attack inside Russia, US National Security Council spokesman said
Hezbollah may attack Israel independent of Iran — TV
The sources also said that unlike Iran, Hezbollah could act with little to no notice, because Lebanon shares a border with Israel
Russia’s top brass inks deal on delivery of Su-34 frontline bombers
The Su-34 multirole supersonic fighter-bomber is designated to effectively strike enemy ground and air targets day and night in any weather conditions
Hitler’s Germany made preparations for missile strike on US, FSB archives reveal
According to Werner Waechter, "the V-2 weapon was capable of striking targets in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean whereas the V-1 had a very limited operating range"
Press review: Zelensky seeks to pass buck to the people and xenophobia sweeps Britain
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 5th
Russia’s Rostec says Ukraine’s F-16s will ultimately be destroyed
On August 4, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky confirmed that Ukraine had taken the first delivery of F-16 fighter jets from Western allies
Bucharest becomes foothold for threats against Russia
Military expert Alexander Stepanov specified that along with the key hub in Poland’s Rzeszow, Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base "will acquire the status of a new bridgehead," becoming NATO’s largest base in Europe, with double the capacity of Germany’s Ramstein base
Putin invited to inauguration of Mexico’s new president
The Russian president will make a decision whether he will participate in the ceremony himself or designate another high-ranking official
Medvedev calls for crushing enemy, learning lessons from developments in Kursk Region
In his opinion, Kiev was particularly guided by a desire to demonstrate the best sides of its dwindling forces to its masters in order to get more money and weapons
US not obliged to defend Europe in case of conflict, says vice presidential candidate
JD Vance explained that if Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump wins the presidential election, the United States will strengthen "the historic friendship" with Europe, but will demand they be "self-sufficient" from allies
Putin holds meeting with law enforcement officers on situation in Kursk Region
The Russian president announced such a meeting earlier at a summit with members of the government, which he held earlier at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence near Moscow
Iran seeking to punish Israel for killing Hamas chief — mission to UN
According to Permanent Mission, country also pursues establishing a durable ceasefire in Gaza
No ban on Kiev’s use of US-supplied weapons in attack on Kursk Region — US diplomat
According to Matthew Miller, this is not a violation of the policy
Ukraine’s window of opportunity for peace closing — Russian Security Council chief
In mid-June, Russian President Vladimir Putin put forward a new peace proposal on settling the conflict in Ukraine
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace eight times in past day
A pair of the coalition’s F-15 fighter jets and three pairs of A-10 Thunderbolt attack bombers violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area
Russian airlines boost passenger transportation by 6.4% in 7M 2024 — minister
Air carriers will transport 73.7 mln passengers during the high season, with the increase by 7%, Roman Starovoyt noted
Concern mounts in Netherlands about superbug from Ukraine
According to the report, superbugs are often found in Ukrainian soldiers, who undergo treatment in the country
Biden’s son received millions of dollars from Romanian businessman, prosecutors say
According to prosecutors, Gabriel Popoviciu wanted US government agencies to probe the Romanian bribery investigation he was facing, hoping that this would end his legal trouble
Tsunami warning issued as 6.9-magnitude quake rocks Japan
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, waves as high as 1 m may occur near Miyazaki and Kochi prefectures
Sheinbaum to foster ties between Russia, Mexico, Putin hopes
The Russian leader wished his future counterpart "every success in the government activity as well as health and prosperity"
What we know about Russian operation against Ukrainian formations in Kursk Region
The operation to destroy enemy formations is ongoing, and Ukrainian attempts to advance into Russia have been thwarted
Ukraine’s 'terrorist nature' on full display in Mali, where it supports rebels — MFA
Maria Zakharova emphasized that the terrorist nature of the Kiev regime is becoming more and more apparent to the whole world
UN concerned about attack on Russian war correspondent — spokesperson
According to the deputy spokesperson for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres Farhan Haq, organization hopes for Yevgeny Poddubny swift recovery
Death toll in Israeli strikes on Khan Yunis climbs to 18
According to the report, Israeli troops were delivering strikes on the areas where tents sheltering displaced individuals are located
Press review: Checking motives behind Zelensky's peace rhetoric and Harris has her VP
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, August 7th
Over 90 people with Russian flags detained in Nigeria during protest rallies
Simultaneously, the state secret police said that several tailors had been detained for making Russian flags
Analyst cited by FT struggles to see ‘strategic rationale’ for attack on Russian region
A retired Australian army major general Mick Ryan suggested Ukraine could be using the attack to divert attention from the progress of Russian troops in Donbass
Central African Republic seeks to host Russian base — official
Fidel Ngouandika said that the existing infrastructure in Berengo permits the deployment of up to 10,000 servicemen
Pentagon acknowledges failure to stop Houthi attacks in Red Sea
"Our mission remains to disrupt their ability and try to preserve some semblance of maritime order," George Wikoff stressed
Emergency situation regime imposed in Kursk Region amid Ukraine’s attacks
According to Alexey Smirnov, he will personally coordinate the crisis management center until the situation calms down
US plans to contact Ukraine’s military to learn about objectives of attack on Kursk Region
According to the White House spokesperson, the US administration was unaware of Kiev’s plans
Leaders of Russia, Vietnam affirm their resolve to boost bilateral partnership — Kremlin
Vladimir Putin and To Lam expressed their satisfaction with the implementation of agreements reached following the Russian leader’s state visit to Vietnam on June 20 and cooperation between Moscow and Hanoi in the international arena
At least 29 members of Bangladeshi former ruling political party perish overnight
According to the Dhaka Tribune, at least 10 people were killed in attacks and violence in Satkhira
Russian mission to UNESCO expects organization to react to Ukrainian shelling of church
According to the mission, the church has a status of a site of Russian cultural heritage
Russia's top senator announces progress on BRICS digital payment system
Amid endless sanctions and Russia’s disconnection from SWIFT, the Bank of Russia has developed its own payment system, which many countries have already joined, Valentina Matviyenko noted
No notification from Ukraine of plans to attack Russia’s Kursk Region — US diplomat
US was in contact with Kiev in order to figure out the Ukrainian army’s intentions regarding its operation, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said
Ukraine lacks capability to seize Kursk Nuclear Plant — officer
"Even those people who have ventured this so-called counteroffensive, even they understand perfectly well that they have no chance to achieve anything substantial," Apty Alaudinov noted
Ukrainian attack leaves two civilians injured in Russia’s Belgorod Region
A private house and four cars had been damaged
Captive Ukrainian soldier reveals main goal of operation in Russia’s Kursk Region
According to the captive Ukrainian service member, after the shelling attack began, the troops went to hide in basements
What is known about attack on Russian war correspondent Poddubny
TASS has gathered the main information about the incident
Houthis attack two US destroyers, one commercial vessel in Red Sea
The Houthis also attacked the Conship Ono container ship in the Red Sea with the use of ballistic missiles and drones
