Bangladesh unrest death toll up to 560 in 23 days — news outlet

NEW DELHI, August 8. /TASS/. At least 560 people have died in protests, riots and clashes that took place in Bangladesh in recent weeks, the Prothom Alo news outlet reported.

As of the evening of August 7, 232 deaths were known to have occurred in the three days following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Prior to that, some 328 people were killed in clashes from July 16 to August 4.

On August 5, amid massive anti-government protests, Sheikh Hasina resigned and left the country. A caretaker government was formed. On August 6, Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus was appointed as its head.

Riots broke out in a number of cities across the country following the protests. The main participants in these actions were the student youth, who were dissatisfied with high unemployment and lack of prospects. Before Sheikh Hasina's resignation, they had protested against the system of job quotas for relatives of participants in the 1971 war of independence. Gradually, the situation in the country heated up and the demonstrations turned into clashes.