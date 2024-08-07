Interim Bangladeshi cabinet to be sworn-in on Thursday — military chief

NEW DELHI, August 7. /TASS/. Bangladeshi newly-appointed Prime Minister Muhammad Yunus is scheduled to arrive in the country on Thursday afternoon and his interim cabinet is set to be sworn-in later that day, army chief Waker-uz-Zaman said at a news conference.

The commander, who took charge of governing the country following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said the ceremony will take place at 8 p.m. According to the commander, the situation in the country will stabilize soon.

He said the interim government will likely consist of 15 members, although slight changes are possible.

"Because this has not been officially published, I will not talk about it in more detail," he stated.

Waker-uz-Zaman expressed appreciation to the students for taking over road traffic control in the absence of police and also cleaning up the streets after the riots.

"We are very happy that they are doing this. I ask them to continue this work. We all want normal life to return," he said.

On August 5, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and left the country amid the unrest. Protesters broke into her residence, and widespread looting and arson attacks erupted across the country. The country's parliament was later dissolved to form an interim government. On Tuesday, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus was appointed to lead an interim cabinet.