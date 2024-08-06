India’s top diplomat says resigned Bangladeshi PM currently in his country

NEW DELHI, August 6. /TASS/. Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who resigned and left the country amid protests is currently in India, Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said at a meeting with ministers and party leaders discussing the situation in the neighboring South Asian republic.

"The government would like to give Sheikh Hasina some time to determine her future plans," NDTV quoted India’s top diplomat as saying.

Earlier reports said a C-130J transport aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) on which Hasina arrived in India on Monday had departed from Hindon Airport near New Delhi. It turned out later that the former premier was not on board as Indian security had taken her to a secure location in India.

According to Jaishankar, the Indian government is closely following the situation in Bangladesh. "The situation is evolving. The government will take corresponding measures in due time," he assured the meeting.

Earlier, media report said the former Bangladeshi prime minister was planning to go to London for asylum in the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, an Indian government official said India had notified Hasina that she cannot stay on Indian soil indefinitely.