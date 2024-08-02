Trump again says Biden’s exit from 2024 presidential race was coup

NEW YORK, August 2. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden was forced to drop out of the election campaign due to a coup, US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said.

"It was actually a coup of a president, if you think of it. He has got 14 million votes. He campaigned for a year and he ended up winning and they threw him out. They said: either you get out now or we’re going to get you out in the hard way. They said: there’s an easy way and there’s a hard way, Joe, and you’ll get out. And he got out and they put this woman [US Vice President Kamala Harris], who is a failed candidate," Trump said in an interview with the Fox Business television channel.

The US presidential election will take place on November 5. Biden was supposed to remain at the top of the Democratic ticket, however, after his poor performance at the televised debate against Republican Donald Trump on June 27, calls intensified, particularly among Democrats, for the incumbent president to drop out of the race. On July 21, Biden decided to quit his reelection campaign and supported the nomination of Harris as the party’s candidate.