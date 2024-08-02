Attempts to destabilize situation in Venezuela fail — attorney general

CARACAS, August 2. /TASS/. Attempts of terrorist groups to destabilize the situation in Venezuela after the July 28 presidential election have been thwarted, Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab said in a statement, aired by Venezolana de Television.

"Sporadic outbursts of violence that occurred on Monday afternoon and evening, and continued for a few hours on Tuesday, have been stopped completely," he said.

In his words, 80 law enforcers and servicemen were wounded in the unrest.

"I express my solidarity with the families of law-enforcers, who were attacked by criminal gangs," the attorney general added.

On July 28, Venezuela held a presidential election. According to the National Electoral Council’s bulletin issued after counting 80% of ballots, incumbent President Nicolas Maduro was supported by 5,150,092 voters, or 51.2%. His rival, Edmundo Gonzalez of the far-right parties, scored 4,445,978 votes, or 44.2%. Opposition leader Corina Machado did not recognize the election results.

On July 29, downtown Caracas was gripped with protests and riots. The protesters blamed the government for falsifying the outcome of the presidential election. Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab said that almost 750 people had been detained for taking part in the riots.

At present, the situation in Caracas and other cities is returning back to normal. Public transport is resuming its work. Shops have opened their doors. However, the situation still remains tense in seedy neighborhoods of Caracas.