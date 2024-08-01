Lebanon submits complaint to UNSC over Israel’s June 30 strikes on Beirut suburb

BEIRUT, August 1. /TASS/. Lebanon’s permanent mission to the United Nations has submitted a complaint to the UN Security Council and UN chief Antonio Guterres over Israel's 30 strikes on a southern Beirut suburb, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry said.

"Based on instructions from [Acting] Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Abdallah Bou Habib, Lebanon’s permanent mission in New York sent a complaint today to the Security Council and the United Nations secretary general over Israel’s recent act of aggression against a southern Beirut suburb," the ministry said in a statement on the X social media platform.

The ministry slammed Israel’s actions as "a clear and blatant violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty."

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry also expressed confidence that Israel attacks "will plunge the entire region into an open conflict with devastating consequences." "Lebanon reaffirmed its rejection of war and full commitment to [UN Security Council] Resolution 1701," the statement added.

On July 30, Israeli Air Force jets fired four missiles at Beirut’s southern suburb of Dahieh, a Hezbollah stronghold. The attack targeted Fuad Shukr, a top Hezbollah commander. According to the Al Hadath TV channel, he died of wounds in hospital.