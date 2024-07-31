US has blood on its hands in killing of Hamas leader, says Iranian Foreign Ministry

DUBAI, July 31. /TASS/. Iran’s Foreign Ministry believes the US has blood on its hands in the killing of Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Palestinian movement Hamas’ political bureau in Tehran.

"The Foreign Ministry emphasizes the responsibility of the US government as an accomplice in this heinous terrorist attack and the continuation of the occupation and genocide of Palestinians by the Zionist regime (Israel - TASS)," the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Tehran views the assassination of the Hamas political chief as "part of [Israel’s] deliberate policy of genocide against Palestinians, especially in the Gaza Strip over the last ten months," which "is meant to exacerbate instability" in the Middle East.

Earlier, Hamas said that Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli strike targeting the place he was staying in Tehran, where he attended the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The Al Hadath broadcaster reported that Haniyeh was killed in his bedroom when a missile struck the building. The Al Mayadeen television channel said, citing a source, that the missile was launched "from another country, not "from the territory of Iran." Mousa Abu Marzouk, deputy head of the Hamas political bureau, assured that this assassination would not go unpunished.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) representatives did not comment to TASS on Haniyeh’s death. The Jerusalem Post said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office had advised its ministers not to comment on this issue. The newspaper added that similar recommendations were issued for members of parliament.