Iran demands that UN Security Council condemn Israeli strike at Beirut

UNITED NATIONS, July 31. /TASS/. Iran decisively condemns the Israeli strike at the Beirut outskirts, and calls on the UN Security Council to bring the Israeli authorities to responsibility for this attack, says the letter, sent to the Chair of the UN Security Council - a position, occupied by Russia in July - and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

"The recent act of aggression, carried out by the Israeli regime on July 30, 2024, aimed against civilians and civilian infrastructure in the southern suburb of Lebanon’s Beirut demonstrates that this regime has no respect for norms and principles of international law," the letter says. "The UN Security must immediately and unconditionally condemn this. The Security Council must also take immediate actions in response to this criminal act to make sure that such aggression, which threatens regional peace and security, does not repeat again. Israel must be brought to responsibility for these atrocities, it must not go unpunished."

The Iranian mission also noted that "the only way to restore peace and stability in the region is to achieve an immediate, total and permanent end of the Israeli occupation, aggression and crimes of genocide.".