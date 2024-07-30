Woman killed, 17 more people injured in Israeli strike on Beirut — paper

BEIRUT, July 30. /TASS/. A woman was killed and 17 more people were wounded as a result of an Israeli strike on the southern suburbs of Beirut, the Al-Akhbar newspaper reported citing medical sources.

According to the sources, six children are among the injured. They were all rushed to Bahman Hospital. Earlier reports said six people had been injured in the attack.

On July 30, Israel carried out an airstrike on the southern suburbs of Beirut. A source in the Haret Hreik neighborhood administration told TASS that according to preliminary information, two Hezbollah commanders were killed.

Earlier, the Israeli army press service announced a strike on Beirut. According to its information, it was a targeted strike on the commander responsible for the attack on Druze settlement of Majdal Shams.

On the evening of July 27, the Israeli army reported another massive shelling of the north of the country from Lebanon. One of the rockets exploded at a soccer field in Majdal Shams, killing 12 children and injuring about 40 others. The Israeli authorities blamed Lebanon and Hezbollah for the attack vowing a harsh response. The Shiite movement denied its involvement in the incident.