Austrian foreign minister opposes breaking ties with Russia

VIENNA, July 29. /TASS/. It would be a mistake to burn all bridges with Russia, as some kind of dialogue must be kept, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg has said.

"You can't burn every bridge. This is not realistic, some kind of pipe dream. In foreign policy, you can't ignore and block. I am a realist and must take reality as it is. Russia is part of it," he said on ORF TV.

According to Schallenberg, channels for negotiations with Russia do exist. In this regard, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) can play an important role, he said.

However, the diplomat believes that Moscow has not yet demonstrated its readiness for "serious dialogue." "Therefore, it is important to talk to India, Brazil, China. Perhaps they can influence Moscow more than others," the minister concluded.