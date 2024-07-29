Belarus sees 'tremendous prospects' in its SCO membership — Lukashenko

MINSK, July 29. /TASS/. Belarus' participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) gives new opportunities to attract investments and export Belarusian products, President Alexander Lukashenko said at the meeting on international issues.

"Tremendous prospects are opening up. First of all - additional opportunities for access to a huge market of goods and services, sharing experience, attracting investment, diversification of logistics and settlements, reducing political risks," the BelTA news agency quoted him as saying.

The Belarusian head of state opined that "it's necessary to immediately determine the strategy of movement to the goals we've outlined, and it should be done without delay."

In early July, Belarus became a full member of the organization at the SCO summit in Astana.