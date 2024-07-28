Mossad chief coming to Rome for meeting on Gaza - Israel’s PM office adviser

TEL AVIV, July 28. /TASS/. Director of the Israeli intelligence service Mossad David Barnea arrived in Rome for a meeting on facilitation to an agreement on Gaza with CIA Director William Burns, Prime Minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and Director of the Egyptian General Intelligence Director Abbas Kamel, advisor to the office of Israel’s Prime Minister Dmitry Gendelman told TASS.

