Lukashenko wraps up his visit to Russia

MINSK, July 28. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has completed his working visit to Russia, the ‘Pool of the First’ Telegram channel close to the Belarusian leader’s press service said.

"The working visit to Russia is over. The leaders have been talking a lot and substantively. We have no doubts that the details will be [released] soon," the post said.

Lukashenko arrived in Russia on Thursday. He met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Valaam Island in Lake Ladoga in the northwestern region of Karelia.