Ukrainian MFA confirms country ready for talks, but Russia must negotiate in 'good faith'

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Top Ukrainian diplomat Dmitry Kuleba did tell his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi that Kiev was ready to hold talks with Moscow under the right conditions, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Dmitry Kuleba clarified Ukraine’s position that it is ready to engage in the negotiation process with Russia at the appropriate time, provided that Russia is willing to hold talks in good faith," the statement reads. The Ukrainian foreign minister claimed that "Russia currently shows no sign of such readiness."

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry also noted that ways to resolve the conflict were the focus of Kuleba’s talks with Wang Yi, with the top Ukrainian diplomat emphasizing the need to end the conflict, "restore peace and speed up the reconstruction of the state."

"The parties also exchanged views on the current state of and the prospects for the development of bilateral relations, as well as on the international issues," the statement added.

The Russian authorities have repeatedly highlighted the country’s readiness to hold talks with Ukraine on resolving the conflict. However, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s decree banning talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian initiatives showing that "Kiev is completely detached from reality" were the main obstacles to negotiations.