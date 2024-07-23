Biden to deliver speech on withdrawal from presidential race on July 24 — WaPo reporter

WASHINGTON, July 23. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden will deliver a speech on his withdrawal from the elections on July 24, The Washington Post reporter Tyler Pager said, citing his sources.

"Biden's speech on withdrawing from the presidential race is scheduled for tomorrow, per people familiar with the plans," he said on his X page.

The US Presidential election will take place on November 5. Biden was supposed to represent the Democratic Party, but, following the failed performance at the debate with Republican Donald Trump on June 27, the Democrats started pressing him to withdraw from the race. On July 21, Biden decided to drop out of the race and endorsed the nomination of Vice President Kamal Harris.