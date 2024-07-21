Israeli air force strikes Hezbollah weapons depots in Lebanon

TEL AVIV, July 21. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force attacked weapons depots of the Shiite armed militia Hezbollah in Lebanon, the army press service reported.

"Over the night, the Israeli air force struck two Hezbollah weapons depots in southern Lebanon containing missiles and other weapons," the report said.

The situation in the Middle East sharply deteriorated after the infiltration of Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory on October 7, 2023, accompanied by killings of residents of border settlements and hostage-taking. Israel responded with retaliatory strikes against the Palestinian enclave and parts of Lebanon and Syria. On December 1, the Israeli army accused Hamas of violating the truce that had been in effect since November 24 and announced that it would resume fighting in the Gaza Strip. The Palestinian authorities blame the United States for the renewed Israeli aggression.