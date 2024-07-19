US may stop helping Ukraine in future, says Blinken

WASHINGTON, July 19. /TASS/. The United States may stop providing aid to Ukraine in the future, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a fireside chat at the 2024 Aspen Security Forum.

"Every [US] administration has an opportunity, of course, to set its own policies. We cannot lock in the future," the top US diplomat said when asked if Washington would continue to honor its obligations to Ukraine if Donald Trump is reelected president.

Nevertheless, Blinken recalled a security agreement recently inked by the US and Ukraine.

"Now if we were to renege on this, I suppose that’s possible. But happily, we have another 20 <..> countries [of the West that have similar agreements with Kiev]. And we are heading towards more than 30 that will be doing the same thing. These are long-term commitments to Ukraine," Blinken said.

On July 18, former US President Donald Trump formally accepted the Republican Party’s presidential nomination at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The presidential election will be held in the United States on November 5.