Biden’s withdrawal from US presidential race only matter of time — media

NEW YORK, July 19. /TASS/. Incumbent US President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race is only a matter of time as he is losing support among his party members and donors, The Wall Street Journal writes, citing sources close to top Democrats.

Biden’s "frail appearance upon returning to Delaware and several stumbles in interviews earlier in the week sparked fresh concerns that he lacks the stamina and acuity to remain in the race and serve another term," the paper notes, citing the sources. They also pointed out that it’s "a matter of when - not if - Biden bowed out of the presidential race." "Senior Democrats are actively planning next steps should Biden decide to leave the ticket," the paper adds.

On July 17, prominent Wall Street financiers and donors held a meeting in New York to discuss "not giving more money to any Democratic efforts until Biden ends his candidacy."

According to the Wall Street Journal, White House sources say "that they have been kept in the dark about Biden’s intentions as the president’s inner circle has shrunk." However, some of them said that "Biden’s grip on power is more tenuous than ever, and it felt like the beginning of the end of his candidacy."

"The pressure [on Biden] is insurmountable," a senior Democrat said, as cited by the Financial Times. He predicted that Biden would be "out by Monday," July 22. "Other people close to the party leadership said it could happen earlier," the newspaper notes.