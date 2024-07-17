Next two, three months could be hardest this year for Ukrainian forces — report

NEW YORK, July 17. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces are finding it increasingly hard to stand up to Russian forces in the area of the special military operation, and the next two or three months could be the toughest for them this year, ABC News television reported, citing analysts.

The report said the half-year delay with US military aid to Ukraine, which didn’t resume until late April, gave Russian forces a chance to attack in the special operation area. Ukrainian forces were late in building defensive lines and are now trying to stop the steady advance of Russian troops, which are superior in terms of equipment and manpower. According to Michael Kofman, a military analyst at the Washington-based Carnegie Foundation (designated as a foreign agent in Russia), the next two or three months could be the hardest period for Ukraine this year.

According to the television channel, military experts agree that under the current conditions, Russia will gain the upper hand in the protracted conflict with Ukraine unless Ukrainian forces carry out a surprise attack. However, they said Ukrainian forces will not be able to start a counteroffensive until at least the end of the year.

In late April, US President Joe Biden signed bills to resume arms supplies to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. Ukraine was allocated $61 billion.

On July 17, retired Colonel Douglas Macgregor, a former adviser to the US Secretary of Defense, said the US political class created hell for Ukrainians and called for stopping the conflict. Earlier, he said giving more money to Kiev does not make sense because the outcome of the Ukrainian conflict is predetermined.