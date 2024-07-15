US Secret Service eliminated Trump’s attacker with single shot, politician says

NEW YORK, July 15. /TASS/. The United States Secret Service has done a fantastic job having instantly wiped out the suspected shooter, ex-US President Donald Trump said following an attempt on his life.

"They took him out with one shot right between the eyes. <...>. They did a fantastic job," he said in an interview with the New York Post, calling the incident "surreal."

The former head of state said that he still wanted to continue speaking to his supporters, but the Secret Service agents led him off stage, saying it was not safe. He gave high marks to their performance, saying that they "came flying in like they were linebackers as soon as the shooting started." "The agents hit me so hard that my shoes fell off, and my shoes are tight," the politician added.

An attempt on Trump’s life took place on July 13 at an election rally in Pennsylvania. The former president was wounded but his life is not in danger: the bullet tore off a small piece of his ear. One of his supporters was killed in the shooting. The attacker was killed by the Secret Service personnel.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is looking into the details of this incident. On July 15, it confirmed that the shooter was identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20.

The Republican National Committee said that its national convention, slated for July 15 in Milwaukee, will not be canceled or postponed. It is expected that the convention will approve Trump as the official Republican candidate in the upcoming presidential election on November 5.