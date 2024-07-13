Orban told NATO summit Kiev should not join alliance — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, July 13. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said at the NATO summit that Ukraine should not join the alliance, Bloomberg said citing sources.

According to them, during a plenary meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, not only did Orban refuse to pitch in on military support for Kiev, but he also suggested that "Ukraine shouldn’t join NATO".

The news agency wrote that "some leaders hit back, with one suggesting Hungary’s own history shows why Ukraine belongs in the alliance."

Earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that Ukraine’s membership in the alliance currently seems unrealistic.

The final declaration of the summit, held on July 9-11, said that NATO member countries will continue to support Ukraine "on its irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including NATO membership." Moreover, they reaffirmed that they would "extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the Alliance when Allies agree and conditions are met.".